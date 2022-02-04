Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Announces Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.69. 7,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,972. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.