Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Announces Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.
Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.69. 7,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,972. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
