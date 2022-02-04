Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 257,500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 897,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169,838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Medtronic by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 277,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5,140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 183,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

