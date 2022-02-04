Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 257,500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 897,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169,838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Medtronic by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 277,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5,140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 183,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.33.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.