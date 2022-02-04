RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,395 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,170,000 after acquiring an additional 67,434 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

