Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $430.00

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 437.67 ($5.88), with a volume of 72798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of £316.47 million and a PE ratio of -11.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 572.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 771.92.

About Renalytix AI (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.