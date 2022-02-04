Render Token Hits Market Cap of $742.77 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $742.77 million and $87.19 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00008826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00112518 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,984,855 coins and its circulating supply is 213,544,667 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

