renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $400,294.04

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $400,294.04 and $7,799.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.41 or 0.07195512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,387.82 or 0.99988320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006633 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

