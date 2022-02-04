Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $71,672.92 and $51,959.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.87 or 0.07183871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,309.50 or 1.00059113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006667 BTC.

About Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 976,119,173 coins and its circulating supply is 339,503,308 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

