Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.49

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.49 and traded as high as $22.00. Renren shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 22,649 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Get Renren alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,702,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.