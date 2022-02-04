Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical research company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $187.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.