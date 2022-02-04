Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Prologis, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.03. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $156.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1,170.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

