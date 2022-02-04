Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 4th (AAVVF, AETUF, AG, ARCB, AUY, BIREF, BKBEF, BTEGF, BTG, CDDRF)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 4th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.75.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $135.00.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$6.00.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.50.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.75.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$90.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.50.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$14.50.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.50.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$11.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$70.00.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.50.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$25.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$11.25.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.50.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$22.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$27.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$53.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$7.00.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$57.50 to C$62.50.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $68.00 to $71.00.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

