Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 4th (AAVVF, AETUF, AG, ARCB, AUY, BIREF, BKBEF, BTEGF, BTG, CDDRF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 4th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)

had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.75.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $135.00.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$6.00.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.50.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.75.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$90.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.50.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$14.50.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.50.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$11.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$70.00.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.50.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$25.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$11.25.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.50.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$22.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$27.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$53.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$7.00.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$57.50 to C$62.50.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $68.00 to $71.00.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

