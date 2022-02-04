Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 4th (ADS, AOIFF, BARC, BBVA, CMPGY, CRNCY, CYJBF, ETN, EVT, FQVTF)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 4th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €265.00 ($297.75) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 16 to SEK 17. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 321 ($4.32) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 1,950 ($26.22).

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 245 ($3.29).

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($61.80) to €52.00 ($58.43). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird to $167.00.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €55.00 ($61.80) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,300 ($30.92) to GBX 2,200 ($29.58).

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($24.72) to €23.00 ($25.84). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €185.00 ($207.87) to €188.00 ($211.24). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from €198.00 ($222.47) to €191.00 ($214.61). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to €12.10 ($13.60).

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from SEK 70 to SEK 80. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $64.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €43.00 ($48.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 390.00 to 360.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$74.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $690.00 to $692.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,400 ($59.16) to GBX 4,600 ($61.84).

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from CHF 500 to CHF 505. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €12.50 ($14.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 205 to SEK 180. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €77.50 ($87.08) to €71.10 ($79.89). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $136.00 to $139.00.

