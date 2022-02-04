Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 4th (ADS, AOIFF, BARC, BBVA, CMPGY, CRNCY, CYJBF, ETN, EVT, FQVTF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 4th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €265.00 ($297.75) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 16 to SEK 17. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC)

was given a GBX 321 ($4.32) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 1,950 ($26.22).

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 245 ($3.29).

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($61.80) to €52.00 ($58.43). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird to $167.00.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €55.00 ($61.80) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,300 ($30.92) to GBX 2,200 ($29.58).

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($24.72) to €23.00 ($25.84). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €185.00 ($207.87) to €188.00 ($211.24). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from €198.00 ($222.47) to €191.00 ($214.61). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to €12.10 ($13.60).

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from SEK 70 to SEK 80. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $64.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €43.00 ($48.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 390.00 to 360.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$74.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $690.00 to $692.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,400 ($59.16) to GBX 4,600 ($61.84).

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from CHF 500 to CHF 505. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €12.50 ($14.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 205 to SEK 180. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €77.50 ($87.08) to €71.10 ($79.89). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $136.00 to $139.00.

