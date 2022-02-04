Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 4th (AFL, AMZN, APTV, ARW, AZEK, BIIB, BILL, CLX, CMG, COP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 4th:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $66.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $170.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $143.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $53.00 to $47.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $292.00 to $290.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $245.00 to $230.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $244.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $195.00 to $185.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $148.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $150.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $115.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $114.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $107.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $480.00 to $487.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $478.00 to $358.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $355.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $375.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $327.00 to $334.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $353.00 to $365.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $325.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $364.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $400.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $340.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $305.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from SEK 250 to SEK 217.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $200.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $196.00 to $200.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $47.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $84.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $78.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $22.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $45.00 to $39.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $34.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $50.00. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $39.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $19.50.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $103.00 to $111.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $36.00 to $40.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $46.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by Atlantic Securities from $85.00 to $70.00. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $58.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $55.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $29.00 to $30.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $225.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $210.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $210.00 to $175.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $218.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $165.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $185.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $160.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $206.00 to $195.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $50.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $19.50 to $21.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $61.00 to $57.00.

