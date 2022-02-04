Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Berkeley Group (BKG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON: BKG) in the last few weeks:

1/31/2022 – The Berkeley Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,120 ($55.39) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – The Berkeley Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – The Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,429 ($72.99) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – The Berkeley Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,750 ($63.86) to GBX 4,550 ($61.17). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – The Berkeley Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,429 ($72.99) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,555 ($61.24).

12/16/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($68.57) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($73.94) to GBX 5,540 ($74.48). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,460 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($63.19). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,260 ($70.72) price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,450 ($59.83) price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 4,950 ($66.55) price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 4,460 ($59.96) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,156.94 ($55.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,547.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,577.38. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,993 ($53.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($70.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

