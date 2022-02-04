Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/27/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $365.00 to $415.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $400.00 to $445.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $379.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $410.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $376.00 to $425.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $400.00 to $445.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $387.00 to $401.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $379.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $389.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.10 and its 200-day moving average is $355.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
