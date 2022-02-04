Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $365.00 to $415.00.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $400.00 to $445.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $379.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $410.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $376.00 to $425.00.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $400.00 to $445.00.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $387.00 to $401.00.

1/10/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $379.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $389.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.10 and its 200-day moving average is $355.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Lockheed Martin Co alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.