Research Analysts Set Expectations for Overstock.com, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

OSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $112.30.

In related news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,048 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

