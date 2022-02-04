Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QIPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

