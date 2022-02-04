Research Analysts Set Expectations for Starbucks Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

