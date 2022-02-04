Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Goodfood Market (FOOD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Goodfood Market (TSE: FOOD):

1/20/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$3.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$6.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

1/19/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.25.

1/19/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

1/14/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$4.00.

1/11/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$4.00.

Shares of FOOD traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.97 and a 52 week high of C$12.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.10. The stock has a market cap of C$230.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.45.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.