ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $359,551.28 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92.

RMD stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.01. The stock had a trading volume of 510,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Amundi acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

