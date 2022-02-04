Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Announces Earnings Results

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,535. The company has a market capitalization of $884.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.04. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 85,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.