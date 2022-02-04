Reviewing Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Positron alerts:

Positron has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Positron and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A IRIDEX -5.81% -25.04% -13.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Positron and IRIDEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IRIDEX $36.35 million 2.35 -$6.33 million ($0.20) -27.00

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRIDEX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Positron and IRIDEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRIDEX has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.70%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Positron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of IRIDEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRIDEX beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.