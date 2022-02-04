Revomon (REVO) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.98 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revomon has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.65 or 0.07283300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.49 or 0.99761383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

