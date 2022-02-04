Richard Lord Sells 61,800 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 61,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.63, for a total transaction of C$3,067,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at C$209,276,435.54.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total transaction of C$3,682,275.00.

TSE RCH traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$49.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,037. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.87. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$35.60 and a 52-week high of C$50.48.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.02%.

RCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

