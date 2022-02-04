Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.13

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.74. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 474 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 874.17 and a beta of 0.71.
Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)
Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.
