Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.13

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.74. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 474 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 874.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Ricoh had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

