RigoBlock Hits Market Cap of $363,907.64 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RigoBlock has a market cap of $363,907.64 and approximately $510.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07256543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.22 or 1.00111313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

