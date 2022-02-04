Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $25.27

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $26.56. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $873,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

