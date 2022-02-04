Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. 144,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,016,579 shares.The stock last traded at $73.91 and had previously closed at $73.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

