Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 74,792 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $73.47 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

