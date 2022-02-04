RioDeFi Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00110841 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 295,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

