Rise Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Rise has a total market cap of $522,665.91 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000951 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 193,114,023 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

