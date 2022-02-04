Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Trading Down 1.4%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 33,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 58,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

About Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

