Robert W. Baird Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $250.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.12.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

