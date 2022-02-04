Robonomics.network (XRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $640,885.00

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $640,885.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for $8.70 or 0.00020950 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00110939 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,188,978 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,013 coins. The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

