Robust Token (RBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $683,134.25

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for $19.82 or 0.00048581 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $683,134.25 and $3,538.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.65 or 0.07283300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.49 or 0.99761383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

