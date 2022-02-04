Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 16,283 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $26.17 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

