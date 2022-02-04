Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 77,495 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 351.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 1,454.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 630,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

