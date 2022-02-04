Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

