Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,719 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.67. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

