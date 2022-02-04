Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex stock opened at $310.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

