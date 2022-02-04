Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of MVF opened at $8.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.