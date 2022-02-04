Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,343,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($208.39) to £140 ($188.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,794.33.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.94. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

