Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,566 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,530 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

AAL stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

