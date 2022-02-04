Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.86 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 153.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nutrien by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

