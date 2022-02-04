Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

TWST opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,601. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

