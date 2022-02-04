Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

