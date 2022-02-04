Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 71,018 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,617.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $60.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st.

