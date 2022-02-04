Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,538.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $258.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $223.18 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.78.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

