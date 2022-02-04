Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 49,031 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 249.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,031 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.