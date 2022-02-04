Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 9.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENVIU opened at $8.75 on Friday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.